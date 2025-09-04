By John Ogunsemore

The First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji has vowed to ensure justice for Mrs. Modupe Alasin, a housewife allegedly murdered by her husband after a domestic dispute in Efon Alaaye area of the state.

In the incident that occurred late August, Alasin was allegedly mercilessly beaten by her husband over lateness to farm.

Few minutes later, he reportedly ordered her to fetch water from a nearby stream, but she slumped and died in the process.

The Ekiti police command spokesman, SP Sunday Abutu confirmed the arrest of the husband.

In a statement shared on X on Wednesday, the First Lady expressed sadness over Alasin’s death.

She said the “cruel act” was a painful reminder of the urgent need to end all forms of gender-based violence in society.

Oyebanji said, “No woman’s life should be cut short by violence.

“I have directed the Ekiti State GBV Management Committee to intensify preventive interventions, strengthen survivor support services, and expand sensitisation campaigns across every community.

“I also urge the Ekiti State Police Command to ensure swift and impartial justice—because Ekiti State will never tolerate violence in any form.

“To every woman or girl feeling unsafe: your voice matters, and help is available.

“Let us all speak up, report abuse, and stand united to end this menace.”