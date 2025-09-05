From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru and Minister of Works, David Umahi have urged Muslims to always uphold the moral teachings of Prophet Mohammed and his message of unity, peace, tranquility, love and harmony which are the hallmarks of humanity.

They stated this in their Eid El-Maulud goodwill messages to the Muslim faithful.

The Ebonyi leaders urged the Muslims to observe the celebration with humility, charity, and brotherhood.

Governor Nwifuru reminded Muslims that “Eid al-Maulud is a time for reflection, renewal of faith, and reaffirmation of our commitment to the principles of love, peace, and compassion that Prophet Muhammad exemplified”.

“As we celebrate this noble event, let us unite in prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity in our dear Ebonyi State in particular and country, in general.

“I urge everyone to observe the festivities with humility, charity, and brotherhood, following the noble traditions of our faith”, he said.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to pursue policies and programmes that will improve the well-being of residents of the State without sentiments.

While commending Muslims in the State for their peaceful coexistence, the Governor urged them to continue to contribute their quota to the progress of the State

Umahi, in his own message, said the celebration reminds Nigerians the need to always uphold the moral teachings of Prophet Mohammed and his message of unity, peace, tranquility, love and harmony which he described as the hallmarks of humanity.

“These are societal standards that will preserve our nation’s social quality and economic sustainability in the Renewed Hope agenda of unlocking the doors to Nigeria’s abundance and prosperity.

“As you celebrate this remarkable event, may God send His love like sunshine in His warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart with happiness and joy and may He shower his choicest blessings on all who express sincere and heartfelt happiness at receiving His greatest blessings.

“Once again, congratulations, and please accept the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of my family, the management, and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works. God bless you all, and may you have a joyous Eid – El – Maulud”, he said