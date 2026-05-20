Eid-el-Kabir: Kano announces holiday for public, private schools

By Lawrence Agbo

Schools across Kano State will temporarily shut down as the state government begins preparations for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, with authorities approving a holiday for both public and private primary and secondary schools.

The announcement was made by the Kano State Ministry of Education in a statement released by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Misbahu Yakasai.

Under the new schedule, boarding students are expected to vacate their schools from Saturday, May 23, 2026, and return on Sunday, May 31, 2026, while pupils in day schools will begin their break on Friday, May 22, and resume classes on Monday, June 1.

The ministry urged parents and guardians to comply with the approved timetable by picking up their children promptly and ensuring they return on the designated resumption dates.

“Parents and guardians of students in boarding schools are advised to pick up their children on the approved closing date, Saturday, May 23, 2026 and ensure their timely return on the resumption date,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kano State Commissioner for Education, Ali Makoda, conveyed Eid-el-Kabir greetings to students, teachers, and families across the state, wishing them a peaceful and memorable celebration.