EFCC escorts ex-power minister Saleh Mamman to Kuje prison

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has transferred former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman to the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Kuje, Abuja.

This followed a court order enforcing his 75-year prison sentence over a N33.8 billion money laundering conviction.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave the order on Tuesday after the EFCC presented Mamman before the court and filed a consequential application seeking the forfeiture of five additional properties allegedly linked to the former minister.

The court heard that Mamman fled Abuja for Kaduna shortly after his sentencing and was later tracked down by EFCC operatives in the Rigasa area of Kaduna State.

A relative, Shamsudeen Mohammed, told the court he assisted Mamman due to ill health but claimed ignorance of the ownership of the apartment where the former minister was hiding.

Justice Omotosho declared that Mamman’s prison term takes immediate effect and reiterated the reasons behind the conviction and sentencing, stressing that the former minister absconded despite being present in Abuja when judgment was delivered.

The EFCC is also seeking the forfeiture of five properties in Abuja and Kaduna allegedly acquired with illicit funds, including apartments, luxury suites, mansions and a commercial plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Although Mamman’s lead counsel, Femi Atteh, SAN, was reportedly informed about the forfeiture application, he was absent from court.

The judge subsequently adjourned proceedings on the forfeiture matter to June 8, 2026, to allow the convict to secure legal representation and respond to the application.

Mamman was convicted on 16 counts bordering on money laundering and unlawful property acquisitions involving over N33.8 billion.

He was sentenced on May 13, 2026, after being found guilty on all counts.

Following repeated absences from court proceedings, including during conviction and sentencing, the court had earlier issued a warrant for his arrest before EFCC operatives eventually apprehended him in Kaduna.