From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Kaduna Zonal Directorate have arrested a social media content creator, Muhammed Kabir Sa’ad, for allegedly abusing naira notes.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed on Monday, May 5, that Sa’ad deliberately disrespected the national currency.

Oyewale stated, “Sa’ad made a video on his TikTok and Instagram account @youngcee0066

where he was seen throwing Naira notes on the floor and deliberately stepping on them and daring EFCC officers in Hausa Language to arrest him if they can.”

Sa’ad was apprehended in Tudun Wada, Kaduna North LGA, through surveillance and taken to the Kaduna Zonal Directorate for interrogation.

The EFCC plans to charge Sa’ad to court upon concluding the investigation, aligning with its crackdown on naira abuse under Section 21 of the CBN Act, as seen in prior cases like Bobrisky’s conviction.