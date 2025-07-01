From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested 74 suspected fraudsters.

Confirming the development, Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Dele Oyewale said, the suspects were picked at Joyous Hotel, Nyanya , Federal Capital Territory( FCT) based on local Intelligence.

According to him, “They were arrested on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Joyous Hotel, Nyanya , FCT, following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

“Items recovered from them include 86 phones, one rifle pistol and three motorcycles.

They will be charged to court soon”, Oyewale said.