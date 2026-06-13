US-Iran deal: Trump reveals date for signing final agreement

United States President Donald Trump believes an agreement between the US and Iran would be signed on Sunday, along with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Saturday, Trump disclosed this in a post on his Truth Social page.

“At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States.

“We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly.

“If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again,” Trump wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said there was a high possibility of the memorandum of understanding being finalized in the coming days.

He, however, added that there’s currently no plans for an Iranian delegation to travel to Geneva or anywhere else in the next day or two.