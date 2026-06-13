Zamfara police rescue 3 abducted victims along Gusau–Anka road

By John Bassey, Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command, in its continuous effort to rid the state of crime and criminality, recorded another operational success on 13 June 2026 at about 16:00 hours. A team of police operatives attached to the Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Zamfara State Command, responded to a distress call indicating that a large number of armed bandits, wielding sophisticated weapons, had blocked the Gurusu–Anka Road and kidnapped three persons travelling from Bukuyum to Talata Mafara.

As confirmed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, upon receipt of the report, the operatives swiftly mobilised and trailed the armed bandits into a nearby forest. A gun duel subsequently ensued between the police operatives and the bandits. Through the effective deployment of tactical measures, the bandits were overpowered and forced to flee into the bush with suspected gunshot wounds, as evidenced by bloodstains observed at the scene of engagement.

As a result of the operation, all three kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unharmed. However, the bandits escaped with an Android phone belonging to one of the victims.

Efforts are currently ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects through the stolen phone and other intelligence-led strategies.

The Commissioner of Police, CP A. M. Bello, psc+, mnips, Zamfara State Command, commended the bravery and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operation and reassured residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.