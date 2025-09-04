From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government engaged in heated exchanges, triggered by PDP claims that Governor Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, have abandoned the state for foreign trips without clear direction or handover arrangements.

A viral video posted showed the deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, holding a meeting with officials of the state Ministry of Health in his office at Government House.

The PDP, in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of its State Caretaker Committee, Chris Nehikhare, said, “This reckless dereliction of responsibility has plunged Edo into a dangerous leadership vacuum at a time when citizens are groaning under economic hardship, worsening insecurity, and stalled public services—direct consequences of the ineptitude of the APC-led administration at both the federal and state levels.

“Even more disturbing is the governor’s recent request to the Edo State House of Assembly to confirm 28 commissioner-nominees—a figure that will make this the most bloated Executive Council in the history of the State. We are aware that the governor has already concluded plans to squander ₦4.2 billion of taxpayers’ money on luxury SUVs for these commissioners, each costing an outrageous ₦150 million.

“This reckless expansion of government comes on top of a growing army of Special Advisers, board chairmen, members, and heads of parastatals—appointments that have driven the cost of governance in Edo to an all-time high in our 34-year history.

“While other states are prioritising workers’ welfare by raising the minimum wage in line with increased allocations from the Federation Account, the Okpebholo/Idahosa administration is fixated on buying SUVs, ‘sharing the money,’ and settling political IOUs.

“This wasteful spending spree is especially offensive at a time when Edo hospitals are collapsing, schools lack teachers, roads have become death traps, and communities are left at the mercy of bandits and kidnappers. Reports abound of delayed payment of workers’ entitlements, abandoned development projects, and worsening insecurity—yet the governor and his deputy prefer endless foreign junkets and reckless extravagance.

“Are Okpebholo and Idahosa unaware that farmers in Uhunmwonde and Ovia North-East have abandoned their farmlands due to attacks by armed gangs? Do they not know that kidnappers continue to terrorise highways and communities across Edo, while markets in Benin and other cities are no longer safe, with traders forced to close early out of fear?

“We urge Governor Okpebholo and his deputy to immediately end their reckless junketing abroad and return home to confront the urgent task of governance—restoring security, fixing schools and hospitals, paying workers, repairing roads, and giving Edo people the dignity they deserve.”

The State Government, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua, described the PDP’s claims as “a reckless, misleading, and poorly conceived press statement issued by the factional Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

It said the PDP’s accusations of Governor Okpebholo and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, abdicating their responsibilities and mismanaging state resources were not only false but a desperate attempt by a failed political party to regain relevance.

“For clarity, we state unequivocally that the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, is presently in Edo State, diligently discharging his official responsibilities. The insinuation that both the Governor and his Deputy abandoned the State is a product of mischief and deliberate falsehood. At no time has Edo been left without leadership.

“The PDP must be reminded that governance in Edo today is not run on propaganda or guesswork; it is run on systems, structures, and accountability.

“The attempt by the PDP to mislead the public on workers’ welfare is both laughable and embarrassing. Edo is currently among the top three States in Nigeria with the highest minimum wage, at ₦75,000. This stands as clear evidence of Governor Okpebholo’s prioritisation of workers’ welfare. The fact that the PDP would cite other States increasing wages without acknowledging Edo’s existing leadership in this area exposes their ignorance and shows how detached they have become from reality.

“The PDP also alleged that schools lack teachers and hospitals are in decline. Let the record reflect: since assuming office less than a year ago, Governor Okpebholo has not sacked a single teacher. If Edo schools lack adequate teaching personnel today, it is a damning self-indictment on the immediate past administration of Mr Godwin Obaseki, under whose watch no meaningful recruitment was carried out in the education sector for eight years.

“Similarly, if hospitals are in a state of disrepair and roads are death traps, then the blame must rest squarely on the shoulders of the PDP-led government of Obaseki, which squandered eight years of opportunities to address these critical issues. Edo people are not deceived; they know where the rot came from.

“Unlike the PDP, Governor Okpebholo has taken concrete steps to reverse these failures. In just nine months, his administration has commenced the reconstruction of the iconic Oba Market in Benin City, which had been left in ruins for nearly a decade. He has launched massive road rehabilitation projects across the three senatorial districts, including the Benin–Abraka Road, Benin–Sapele Road, among others.

“The Rahmat Park Flyover, now under construction, will permanently ease traffic congestion in Benin. In the health sector, the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Complex is being upgraded into a world-class facility, while new investments are being made in primary healthcare across the state.

“The administration has also prioritised security. Governor Okpebholo’s decisive fight against cultism, kidnapping, and violent crime has already begun to yield results, restoring peace in communities that were once terrorised by criminal gangs. These interventions are tangible, measurable, and widely acknowledged by the people of Edo State.

“On the matter of political appointments, the PDP’s attempt to portray inclusiveness as excess is another show of bad faith. The current administration is building a government of capacity, competence, and representation across all senatorial districts. Governance requires expertise and balance; what the PDP brands as ‘bloated,’ Edo people recognise as strategic inclusion for effective service delivery.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the PDP, a party cut off from the lifeline of power after eight years of monumental failure, now resorts to cheap lies and baseless propaganda to stay afloat.

“Rather than apologising to Edo people for years of neglect, the PDP has chosen to embarrass itself with hollow claims that collapse under the weight of facts.

“Governor Okpebholo is less than a year in office, yet he has set in motion reforms and projects that are already redefining Edo’s development trajectory. Edo people are witnesses to this progress and will not be swayed by the PDP’s antics.

“We urge the public to disregard the falsehoods peddled by the PDP. Edo State is not rudderless. It is firmly on course under the purposeful leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa.

“The administration remains resolute in its mission to deliver the dividends of democracy, restore Edo’s pride, and secure a prosperous future for all,” the government stated.