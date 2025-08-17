Omosede Igbinedion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Saturday by-election held in Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo State.

INEC Returning Officer for Ovia Federal Constituency by-election, Professor Clement Ighodalo, disclosed that Igbinedion polled a total of 77,053 votes to emerge the winner of the election.

Johnny Aikpitanyi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, got 3,838 votes, while the candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Sandra Asemota, garnered 925 votes to place first and second runners-up, respectively.

“This is the declaration. I, Professor Clement Ighodalo, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2025 Ovia Federal Constituency bye election, held on the 16th day of August, 2024.

“That Omosede Igbinedion of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner of the election,” Ighodalo said.