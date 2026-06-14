Ebonyi is one of Nigeria’s safest states, governor says

14 June 2026 3:47 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Ebonyi Governor Francis N

Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has said the state remains one of the safest in Nigeria.

Nwifuru said no kidnapping incident has been recorded since he assumed office.

Other News

Speaking on Saturday in Abakaliki while welcoming the Renewed Hope Media Team of the President Bola Tinubu administration, who inspected various federal government projects across the state, Nwifuru said his administration has secured the state through policies and programmes.

He urged the media team to assess his administration fairly based on projects on the ground, particularly in road infrastructure, and reiterated that Ebonyi remains secure for residents and visitors alike.

“This is the safest place in this country. Since I became governor, we have never recorded any kidnapping case. You can move anywhere in the state, even at midnight,” the governor said.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News