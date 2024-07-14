Ebonyi belongs to PDP, we’ll reclaim state-Chairman

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has said that every effort would be made to revive the party in the state.

State Caretaker Chairman of the party, Steve Oruruo said at a stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu, Sunday, that the internal crisis rocking the party in the state was being resolved amicably.

PDP in Ebonyi State has been enmeshed in serious crisis which affected its chances in the 2023 general elections.

Many chieftains of the party recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which prompted the appointment of a caretaker committee to run its affairs in the state by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Addressing newsmen after the meeting which Oruruo described as very successful, he indicated that they were looking forward to a peaceful and all-encompassing congress of the party in Ebonyi.

He noted that the PDP remains the foundation upon which other parties sprung up, both nationally and in Ebonyi State, hence it cannot be allowed to go down now.

“The era of discord and restiveness has come to an end, there is a rebirth of the PDP in Ebonyi State.

“We must be united to succeed because every member is indispensable,” he said.

He maintained that Ebonyi belongs to the PDP because the party remains the only one that completely understands the sensibilities and temperament of the people.

“We remain committed to servicing them better, but we must be united,” he said, stressing that “Some people want to come back to the party and we must get it ready for them and the national body has done everything they need to do to ensure that the party bounces back.”

Oruruo further said that “those who are defecting to the APC will be back to the party at the appropriate time, we are building bridges instead of building walls.”

On the official defection of former President of the Senate, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, Oruruo disclosed that he had written the party many months ago indicating that “he has resigned from the party, so, this celebration is just an act of establishing the fact that he has made a choice in terms of the party to serve.”