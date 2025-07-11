By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are leading efforts to ensure Nigeria exits the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list status.

Both organisations reiterated this on Thursday during a joint working visit to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. During the tour, the Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku and Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, inspected covered passenger and cargo terminals, where they both spoke on the reforms being implemented to meet global compliance standards ahead of a pending FATF assessment. Countries placed on the FATF grey list are usually under increased monitoring for their deficiencies in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems. Though not blacklisted, such countries face greater scrutiny and reputational risk in global trade and finance.

Adeniyi while speaking during the inspection, noted the importance of synergy between Customs and airport authorities, He expressed satisfaction with FAAN’s provision of designated areas for passengers to make accurate financial declarations, saying; “Our collaboration helps secure Nigeria’s borders while also improving passenger experience. The goal is to uphold security without unnecessary delays. We are happy with the structure FAAN has created, which includes both in-person and out-of-home declaration points.”

He added that regular announcements now remind passengers of their duty to declare amounts above \$10,000 and that these steps align with FATF compliance expectations and represent a clear effort to reduce exposure to illicit financial flows.

Adeniyi said that automation would be crucial in further easing the declaration process. While this remains a work in progress, he said the recent introduction of E-gates marks a step toward digitizing border procedures. “Ultimately, we hope to manage declarations through data collected from passenger arrival cards. The deployment of technology makes our job easier and gives us optimal results,” he said.

Adeniyi also noted that terminal operators are showing more commitment to exports and announced that non-intrusive inspection technologies will soon be introduced at more airports. “The Nigeria Customs Service is supporting this effort with the right policies and faster clearance processes. We’re testing solutions in Lagos that will eventually be rolled out nationwide to ensure uniformity and efficiency,” he said.

Adeniyi expressed confidence in Nigeria’s readiness as it prepares for a scheduled FATF evaluation, saying, “We believe the steps taken so far including better structures, joint inspections, and process digitization, position Nigeria for removal from the greylist. Automation of currency declarations and passenger screening helps eliminate bottlenecks. Technology is the bridge to stronger compliance.”

On her part, Kuku spoke on the agency’s ongoing efforts to streamline airport operations and stressed the importance of passenger awareness. “We’ve reduced touchpoints, enhanced screening, and improved the passenger journey through targeted investments. The E-gates project is only the beginning. We are educating travelers at multiple points which are arrival, departure, and throughout the terminal, on the need to declare currency where necessary. Our collaboration with Customs will help eliminate delays and make Nigerian exports more competitive globally,” she said.

Kuku further expressed readiness for FAFT’s evaluation stating that with these coordinated reforms, structured passenger facilitation, and enhanced trade protocols, both FAAN and Customs remain confident that Nigeria exit FATF greylist status is achievable soon. “We are building a system where compliance and convenience work side by side. The partnership with Customs is essential,” she said.