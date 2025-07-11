From John Bassey, Gusau

The Executive Governor of Zamfara state Dr. Dauda Lawal has launched school feeding programme to restate his administration’s commitment to educational reform and addressing the rising issue of increasing number of out-of-school children in Zamfara State.

The Governor made the launching of Zamfara State Pilot School Feeding Program on Thursday at Dan-turai Primary School in Gusau, the state’s capital.

According to the statement by the spokesperson of Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, he disclosed that the school feeding program will enable pupils to access, enrol, retain, complete, and excel to higher levels of education.

In his words ,Governor Lawal noted that the flag-off signifies his administration’s strong commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to implement various strategies to increase school enrollment in Zamfara State.

He said, “Our commitment to reform includes initiatives to combat sector decay and foster partnerships, such as with the World Bank through the AGILE programme and with UNICEF. Recently, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, in collaboration with UNICEF, formed a Technical Committee of agency heads and stakeholders to visit 14 Local Governments, identify out-of-school children, and facilitate their reintegration into schools.

“The school feeding program, which we are flagging off today, is part of the emergency response initiatives to promote enrollment and retention of pupils in schools while fighting hunger and malnutrition. This is in addition to our engagement efforts with two other NGOs, the International Center for Economic Development and FINPACT Development Foundation, which have agreed to support the state in implementing a pilot program to serve as a learning ground for program implementers and the State government.

“In more specific terms, FINPACT Development Foundation will sponsor the feeding of 1000 pupils in Gusau, Maru, Anka, and Talatar Mafara, while the International Center for Economic Development is sponsoring the feeding of 3300 across Gusau, Talatar Mafara, and Shinkafi.

“I charge all relevant stakeholders and other donor agencies to explore more ways of providing more activities and programmes. This will not only enhance our commitment to the provision of quality and inclusive education, but it will reduce to the barest minimum the menace of out-of-school children, so that together we can make our State a shining example.”