Ebola: Lagos, FCT, Kano, others high-risk states – NCDC

By Lawrence Agbo

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has placed Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano, Rivers and several other states on high alert over the possible importation of the deadly Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease into the country.

In a fresh public health advisory issued to Commissioners for Health in all 36 states and the FCT, the agency warned that Nigeria currently faces a “high risk” of importing the virus due to the ongoing outbreak in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The alert followed the decision of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to classify the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), prompting Nigerian health authorities to intensify nationwide preparedness measures.

Although no Ebola case has been confirmed in Nigeria, the NCDC said a joint Dynamic Risk Assessment conducted with partners showed that regional transmission, increased international travel, porous borders, informal crossings and trade activities across West and Central Africa have significantly raised the risk level.

According to the agency, more than 1,000 suspected cases and 247 deaths linked to the outbreak have already been recorded in Congo and Uganda, with a fatality rate estimated at 24.6 percent.

“The overall risk of importation of the disease into Nigeria has been assessed as HIGH due to increasing ongoing regional transmission, international travel, regional population movement, major airports, seaports, porous land borders, informal crossings and trade routes,” the NCDC stated.

The agency identified Lagos, FCT, Rivers, Kano, Enugu, Borno, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Taraba and Adamawa as high-risk states because of their strategic transport hubs, seaports, airports and border activities.

The NCDC said all states are expected to maintain Ebola preparedness, but those classified as high-risk must urgently strengthen surveillance systems, laboratory capacity, isolation centres and emergency response mechanisms.

It explained that the Bundibugyo Ebola strain currently has no approved vaccine or targeted treatment, making early detection and strict public health measures critical to preventing an outbreak.

The agency further clarified that existing Ebola vaccines and monoclonal antibody therapies are mainly designed for the Zaire strain and may not provide protection against the current outbreak.

The advisory stressed that Ebola is not airborne but spreads through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids, contaminated materials or infected animals.

Health workers across the country were urged to maintain a high level of vigilance, especially because early Ebola symptoms often resemble malaria, Lassa fever and other common illnesses.

“Health workers must not wait for bleeding before suspecting Ebola in any patient with compatible symptoms and relevant travel or exposure history,” the advisory warned.

Symptoms listed by the NCDC include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, rash, hiccups and unexplained bleeding.

The agency disclosed that its National Emergency Operations Centre has already been activated in alert mode to coordinate preparedness efforts at both federal and state levels.

State governments were also directed to ensure immediate operational readiness in public and private health facilities, including the activation of contact tracing systems, isolation units and protective measures for healthcare workers.

The NCDC added that preparedness efforts would focus on rapid detection, immediate isolation, supportive care, infection prevention and control, safe handling of laboratory samples and effective public communication.

The agency assured Nigerians that it is working with state governments and international development partners to strengthen national preparedness and prevent any possible outbreak or community transmission of the disease.

It, however, warned that sustained vigilance, rapid response and adequate funding would be crucial in containing any potential Ebola threat in the country.