By Christopher Oji

A dispatch rider, who bolted with medical equipment valued at N34m, has been tracked and arrested by police detectives attached to the Zone 2 Police Command Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos.

in a statement by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), CSP Ayuba T. Umma, explained that the suspect was contracted by an Osun-based medical doctor to deliver the equipment from Ikotun and Ikeja Lagos to Idumota, for onward delivery to a client in Zamfara State.

According to the statement, the medical doctor, Ajefolakemi John of Iloromu Quarters, Ile-Ife, gave the job to the suspect on April 15, 2025, only to discover that he had made away with the equipment, adding that he had since then been out of reach, as all efforts to reach him proved abortive.

To compound it all, according to Ajefolakemi, the suspect’s known telephone lines were all switched off, prompting him to petition the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, who directed the Zonal Anti-crime Unit to embark on discreet investigation, with the ultimate goal of arresting the suspect.

The investigating team swung into action and tracked the suspect to Adoka Community in Benue State, and eventually apprehended him in his hideout at Ugbokpo Community.

All the equipment, comprising a Mindray SV 300 laptop ventilator XI; Mindray 3-part hematology analyzer XI; Mindray patient monitor X2; patient monitor trolley X2; Zoncare 12 lead ECG XI; and Mindray DP 10 laptop ultrasound XI, were recovered.

The only missing item was a Mindray DP 10 laptop-ultrasound, valued at N3,400,000.00k, which the suspect claimed he sold to one Chukwudi Eyinaya in Mushin for N1m.

However, in his confessional statement to the police, the suspect confessed that the remaining items are intact, and kept in his sister’s custody in Ihiala area of Anambra State.

The ZPPRO stated that on completion of the ongoing investigation, the suspect would be charged to court.