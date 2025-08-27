From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has extolled the virtues of the outgoing state Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, saying she served meritoriously.

Speaking during the weekly state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Diri said Mrs Charles-Onyema’s exemplary dedication was a lesson for all those in service, stating that those who serve well will be promoted by God.

A statement by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that even when it seemed nobody was watching, those in service must ensure they do what is right at all times, as service without blemish brings reward.

Diri, while stating that the departing Head of Service would be missed, urged civil servants to put in their best and add value to the system.

He said, “In anything you do, if human beings do not watch you, somebody else is watching, and that is God. If you do it well, He will always promote you by using men and women.

“We have heard her story, and it should be an inspiration to all of us that when you serve well, you will be promoted.”

In her remarks, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema said she served in the civil service for over 20 years and would be retiring as she turns 60.

She said the service was not a dumping ground but a place of professionalism where people can grow.

She expressed gratitude to Governor Diri for retaining her as Head of Service after her appointment by his predecessor, saying she had a great time serving the government.

Mrs Charles-Onyema urged civil servants to work as a team to achieve success and always uphold the ethics of the service.

She expressed optimism that her successor would continue from where she stopped and take the service to greater heights.