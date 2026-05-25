Dickson unveils NDC selection panel, hosts aspirants in Abuja

Former Bayelsa State Governor and National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, will on Monday inaugurate the party’s 21-member Selection Committee in Abuja, signalling a major step in the NDC’s build-up to the next general elections.

The exercise comes as the party intensifies internal consultations and candidate screening across governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly races.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC said the committee was constituted after the conclusion of screening exercises for aspirants seeking elective offices on the party’s platform.

According to the statement, the committee is expected to scrutinise reports submitted by screening panels and take decisions on the status of aspirants ahead of the elections.

“The Committee, which was constituted last week, in furtherance of NDC’s avowed commitment to transparency, internal democracy and credible candidate selection, is mandated to review, scrutinise and consider the reports and recommendations of the National Screening Committee and the State Houses of Assembly Screening Committees,” the statement said.

The party added that the panel would play a central role in ensuring that only strong and credible candidates emerge from its internal process.

The 21-member committee will be chaired by the NDC National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe. Party officials described the body as part of a broader strategy championed by Dickson and backed by the National Working Committee to strengthen internal democracy and improve the party’s electoral readiness.

“It is to ensure that the NDC presents the most formidable candidate for every position to be contested in the general election,” the statement added.

Later on Monday, Dickson is also expected to host an Aspirants Dinner in Abuja, bringing together screened aspirants and key stakeholders within the party fold.

The National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, said the gathering is designed to deepen unity, strengthen engagement and reinforce the party’s shared political vision.

“The National Leader and the party’s hierarchy hope to use the event to meet with the aspirants as well as other stakeholders who have not only put their faith and destiny in the NDC, but have also been working tirelessly to take the party to every corner of Nigeria and the diaspora,” he said.

He added that the initiative reflects the NDC’s determination to build a united political family where every member feels recognised and valued.

The party noted that attendance at the dinner will be strictly by invitation.