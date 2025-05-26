By Seyi Babalola

Tobi Amusan won the women’s 100-meter hurdles race at the Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco.

The 28-year-old ran a season-best 12.24 seconds to finish ahead of the pack and create a new meeting record, smashing McNeal Brianna’s previous performance of 12.51 seconds.

The win marks Amusan’s first big victory of the 2025 season.

She began her campaign in May by finishing fourth at both the Xiamen and Shanghai Diamond League meets.

In March, she won the Velocity Fest 16 in Jamaica, despite competing against an inferior hurdler field.

The latest victory opens a clean chapter for Amusan, following the disappointing end to her 2024 athletics season, during which she failed to make the final of the women’s 100m hurdles at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking on her triumph in Rabat, Amusan credited her training routine with improving her execution in Morocco.

“More hurdles practice, because I have been doing more sprinting. It was after the first two Diamond League meetings, I knew I had to go back to doing more hurdle drills,” she said.