By John Ogunsemore

The founder of defunct Diamond Bank, Pascal Dozie has died aged 85.

His family confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Dozie, a former Chairman of MTN Nigeria, died in the early hours of Tuesday.

The statement signed by his son, Dozie reads, “With deep sorrow, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, on 8th April 2025

“He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a man of unwavering Catholic faith. His life was marked by service–to God, his family, and his country.

“He is survived by his loving wife, Chinyere, his children, grandchildren, and all who were blessed to know him.

“We thank God for the gift of his life and the legacy he leaves behind. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”