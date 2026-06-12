Democracy Day: Why security challenges remain difficult to defeat — Musa

By Lawrence Agbo

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has explained why the country’s security challenges, including banditry, insurgency and terrorism, have remained difficult to overcome despite sustained military operations across several regions.

Speaking during activities marking the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, Musa said armed groups continue to survive because they receive support from people within the communities where they operate.

According to him, terrorists and bandits rely heavily on local networks for food, information and other forms of assistance, making it harder for security agencies to eliminate them completely.

“Banditry, insurgency, terrorism… why does it seem so difficult to deal with it?” Musa asked.

He explained that criminal groups often live among civilian populations and depend on collaborators who provide critical resources needed to sustain their operations.

“They survive around the people. The food they get, the information they get — those are the oxygen that keep them going,” he said.

The Defence Minister stressed that defeating insecurity requires more than military action, noting that citizens must actively support efforts to cut off the supply chains and intelligence networks that enable armed groups to thrive.

Musa also appealed for greater public understanding of the role of the armed forces, insisting that security personnel should not be viewed as adversaries.

“Security forces are not the enemies of the state. We’re all victims,” he said.

He noted that soldiers and other security operatives are making sacrifices on the frontlines and often face the same consequences of insecurity affecting ordinary Nigerians.

The minister called for stronger cooperation between communities and security agencies, arguing that lasting peace can only be achieved when citizens refuse to provide support, whether knowingly or unknowingly, to criminal elements operating within their areas.

His remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the military and other security agencies to combat terrorism, insurgency and banditry across different parts of the country.