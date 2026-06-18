Delta police arrest 32 cultists, recover 4 guns

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

At least 32 suspected cultists have been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command, with firearms, ammunition, communication equipment and illicit drugs recovered in separate intelligence-led operations across the state.

It was gathered that 25 suspects were arrested at a cult initiation ground in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, while seven others were arrested at a criminal hideout in Azagba-Ogwashi, Aniocha South Local Government.

Giving an account of the arrests in a statement yesterday , the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said:

“Acting on credible intelligence in the early hours of June 16, 2026, operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) stormed a suspected cult initiation ground at Agbarho following information that members of the Eiye Confraternity, allegedly linked to recent cult-related killings in Agbor, were planning further acts of violence and the initiation of new members.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operatives came under gunfire from some of the suspects.

“The police team responded professionally, during which two of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries.”

Edafe disclosed that the operation resulted in the arrest of 25 suspects, while several others fled the scene.

He said: “Exhibits recovered during the operation include one pump-action shotgun and one cut-to-size firearm.

“The injured suspects are receiving medical treatment, while investigations are ongoing.”

The police spokesman also disclosed that operatives of the Command Anti-Cult Unit (CACU), acting on credible intelligence, raided a suspected criminal hideout in Azagba-Ogwashi on June 14, 2026.

The operation led to the arrest of seven suspected cultists identified as Obore Ndubrisi, 26; Okafor Okene, 25; Odinigie Sunday, 26; Okohur Destiny, 21; Felix Abraham, 25; Aputa Israel, 27; and Okolie Chinonso Peter, 24.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one double-barrel gun, two live cartridges, quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Tramadol, as well as a walkie-talkie.

“The suspects and exhibits are currently in police custody, while profiling and further investigations are ongoing,” he added.

According to Edafe, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the gallantry and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operations and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to combating cultism, violent crime and other forms of criminality across the state.