Delta police arrest 2 suspected cultists

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command Anti-Cultism Unit (CACU), have arrested two suspected cultists after a coordinated operation at a suspected criminal hideout in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government.

The suspects: Okonkwo Prosper,26, of Aniofu, Aniocha North LG, and Tuesday Emmanuel, 25, were apprehended following a sustained effort to rid the state of cult-related violence and other criminal activities.

In a statement, Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said police busted the suspects acting on credible intelligence, on June 19,2026.

“A search conducted during the operation resulted in the recovery of one English pump-action gun, loaded with five live cartridges, one cutlass, charms, and substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are alleged members of a cult group linked to several cult-related clashes in Ibusa and its environs.

“The suspects are in custody, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the criminal group”, the statement reads.

Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, in his remarks, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to the fight against cultism and other violent crimes across the State.

He warned individuals involved in cult-related activities to renounce such acts or face the full weight of the law, while urging residents to continue partnering with the police by providing timely and credible information that will aid crime-fighting efforts.