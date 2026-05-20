Delta 2027: APC solidifies front as Guwor, Uduaghan, Augoye, others sweep primaries

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has solidified its line-up for the 2027 State House of Assembly elections, with several high-profile incumbents and party stalwarts securing their tickets through unanimous affirmation.

Leading the pack is the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, who successfully clinched the APC ticket to represent the Warri South-West Constituency once again.

Guwor, who doubles as the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, emerged victorious in an uncontested primary on Wednesday.

In strict compliance with APC guidelines and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations, delegates from all 10 wards across Warri South-West gathered at the Ogbe-Ijoh collation centre to officially validate his candidacy.

The exercise was overseen by the local government’s primary Returning Officer, Ejiro Jamani, alongside key party stakeholders.

Flanked by prominent party figures, including federal lawmaker Thomas Ereyitomi, representing Warri Federal Constituency, Guwor described the seamless primary as a testament to the APC’s growing dominance and internal cohesion in Delta State.

“This affirmation is not about one man, but about the will of our people and the unity of our party,” Guwor stated, adding, “It is a call for more service with greater dedication, humility, and accountability. Our focus remains on delivering dividends of democracy to every community in this constituency.”

The wave of consensus primary victories extended well beyond Warri South-West, as several other key hopefuls secured their spots on the 2027 ballot without opposition.

In Isoko South Constituency II, former Assembly Majority Leader Ferguson Onwo secured his ticket after being affirmed by a resounding 6,309 votes.

In Isoko North Constituency, Maro Orobosa Ashakah comfortably locked down the APC ticket through a parallel affirmation process.

In Warri North Constituency, Orode Meyiwa Uduaghan, the former Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and daughter of ex-Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, was officially declared the party’s flagbearer. She expressed deep gratitude to her constituents and urged party faithful to maintain a united front ahead of the general elections.

In Okpe Constituency, incumbent lawmaker and former Works Commissioner James Ojadovwa Augoye also secured an unopposed victory.

Augoye pledged to build on his current achievements and rallied voters to support the APC across all levels — from the presidency down to the state legislature — come 2027.

With these key battlegrounds settled internally, the Delta APC has signalled its readiness for a coordinated and unified campaign heading into the 2027 general elections.