From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has issued a stern warning to developers handling Renewed Hope Housing Projects across the country, urging them to ensure timely delivery and strict adherence to quality standards.

Speaking during a status review meeting with developers on ongoing housing projects in several states, the minister made it clear that the Federal Government will not tolerate negligence, substandard execution, or delays in project delivery.

“This administration is committed to doing things differently. Do not assume it’s business as usual. It is not. If you signed a contract with the government, you must deliver accordingly,” the minister stated emphatically.

Dangiwa declared that non-performing contractors risk being blacklisted—not just from future housing projects with the ministry, but from all Federal Government housing and infrastructure contracts. He also warned that any substandard structures discovered on project sites will be demolished and the responsible contractors sanctioned.

“We are not just building houses, we are building homes. If you collect government funds, you must deliver results. We will not fold our arms and allow incompetence or bad faith to derail the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

In a statement, while expressing appreciation for developers who have shown commitment and professionalism, the minister reaffirmed the ministry’s determination to honour all contractual obligations—provided that quality and timelines are respected.

In a related directive, Dangiwa tasked Federal Controllers of Housing in the states to intensify monitoring and supervision efforts on all project sites. He urged them to provide consistent guidance and ensure that construction activities proceed smoothly and in compliance with specifications.

The Renewed Hope Housing Programme is a flagship initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, designed to expand access to affordable housing for Nigerians and drive inclusive development.