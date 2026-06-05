Dambazau visits CCECC headquarters to advance Nigeria–China economic cooperation

…Declares open three-day training conference of Nigerian Immigration Attachés covering Asia, Austrailia

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Barely few days after his assumption of office, the Nigerian Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (retd), has paid an official visit to the headquarters of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in Beijing, China.

A political group associated with Dambazau, the General Amb. AB Dambazau Political Forum, disclosed the development in a Facebook post.

The group said: “In line with his commitment to ensuring a productive and impactful tenure, as well as supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on economic growth, infrastructure development, and national prosperity, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Lt. Gen. Ambassador Abdulrahman Dambazau, paid a strategic visit to the Headquarters of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

“During the visit, the Ambassador held high-level discussions with key executives of the corporation, including Mr. Wang Xiangdong, President of CCECC; Mr. Jason Zhang, Chairman of CCECC Nigeria Ltd; Mr. Zhao Ji, Deputy General Manager, Business Operations Division; Mr. Yang Yang, Managing Director of China Africa Lekki Investment; and Mr. Eric Idu, Deputy General Manager, Coordination and Support Department, CCECC Nigeria Ltd.”

The group further said the engagement focused on strengthening existing partnerships and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in infrastructure development, investment promotion, industrial growth, job creation, and sustainable economic development.

“Discussions also highlighted the importance of leveraging the strong bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China to attract greater investments and accelerate national development.

“Ambassador Dambazau reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to deepen strategic cooperation with reputable Chinese enterprises and emphasized the critical role of economic diplomacy in advancing the country’s development priorities.

“The visit further demonstrates the Ambassador’s proactive leadership and determination to utilize diplomacy as a vehicle for economic transformation, investment attraction, and the realization of Nigeria’s long-term development objectives in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the group also said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (retd), has declared open, a three-day training conference of Nigerian Immigration Attachés covering the whole of the Asian countries and Austrailia.

The Nigerian envoy disclosed the development in a post on X.

Dambazau said the training conference is on the implementation of the Federal Government’s policy on Contactless Passport issuance system.

“It means one can apply for the renewal of passport from the comfort of his or her bedroom. And also receive it by mail without the need to visit any immigration office,” Dambazau said.

He explained that the whole idea was to streamline the application and issuance of passport through online platform.

“The Special Train-the-Trainer program being hosted by the Nigerian Embassy, Beijing, is to ensure availability of passports to applicants using the fastest possible means in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of PBAT.

“No doubt if properly implemented, it will increase accessibility and drastically reduce delays in the renewal of passports to Nigerians. There are 17 participants involved, and it is expected that on completion, they will train others in their respective missions. This will certainly make things easier especially for the Nigeria diaspora communities worldwide,” the former Chief of Army Staff stated.