By Chinenye Anuforo

A cybersecurity incident has targeted MTN Group, leading to unauthorized access of personal information belonging to some customers across certain markets.

The telecom giant, however, assures that its main operational structures, including network, billing, and financial platforms, are secure and fully functioning. The company also confirmed that its Nigerian operations were not impacted by this event.

In a statement issued on Thursday, MTN stressed that “there is no evidence of compromise to any of our critical infrastructure, core MTN platforms or services.”

While an unknown external party has claimed responsibility for accessing data from parts of MTN’s systems, the Group stated that, “currently, we have no indication that customers’ accounts and digital wallets have been directly compromised.”

Upon detecting the breach, MTN immediately initiated its internal cybersecurity response procedures. Law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), have been informed and are currently investigating.

The company also stated that it has commenced notifying affected customers, adhering to local data protection and privacy laws in the relevant markets. Concerned national authorities have also been informed, and MTN affirmed it is providing continuous updates and full cooperation to regulatory bodies and investigators.

As part of its response strategy, MTN advised customers to be vigilant by following digital security best practices. These include regularly updating apps and devices, using strong and unique passwords, activating multi-factor authentication where possible, and being wary of suspicious messages or requests for sensitive details.

“The privacy of information is our utmost concern, and MTN remains dedicated to protecting the security of our systems and the trust our customers and stakeholders place in us,” the company declared.

Investigations are ongoing as MTN works to contain the incident and strengthen its defenses against future threats.

Meanwhile, MTN Nigeria, the Group’s largest and most profitable unit, has remained unaffected by the breach. A source within MTN Nigeria confirmed that the cybersecurity incident did not extend to its operations, and all services and systems within the Nigerian market are completely secure and operational.

“MTN Nigeria is not affected by this recent development,” the source stated, offering reassurance to Nigerian subscribers and stakeholders.