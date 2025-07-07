The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has debunked a fake press release currently circulating on social media and messaging platforms, which falsely claims that a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for recruitment is scheduled for July 2025.

In an official statement issued by Abdullahi Maiwada, Assistant Comptroller and National Public Relations Officer, the NCS described the circulating information as “fraudulent, misleadin and not from the Nigeria Customs Service.”

The Service clarified that it has not released any shortlist for a CBT nor made any announcement related to the recruitment phase for July. “At no time did the Service issue any such announcement regarding a CBT slated to take place in July 2025,” the statement emphasized.

According to the NCS, the fake document is riddled with inconsistencies and formatting errors, including an e-signature format that does not align with official standards and an inaccurately structured recruitment timeline.

Acknowledging the high level of interest among Nigerians in its recruitment exercise, the Customs Service urged the public to disregard and avoid sharing unverified information. “Authentic updates will only be made available through our official website, verified social media channels, and recognised national newspapers,” it said.

The Service also noted that it is actively investigating the source of the fake release and will take legal steps to hold the perpetrators accountable.

“When the Service is set to begin the next phase of the recruitment process, the public will be duly notified through appropriate channels,” the statement added.

The NCS expressed appreciation for the vigilance of concerned citizens and reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity throughout its recruitment and public engagement processes.