From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Crude oil production and regulatory oversight activities were unaffected as unions at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) suspended their one-day strike yesterday.

This ensured continuity in operations across the upstream oil sector, easing concerns over potential disruptions to output and regulatory supervision in the country’s petroleum industry.

Confirming the development, Head of Media and Corporate Communications at NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, said the industrial action was called off on Monday night after successful negotiations between the Commission’s management and the two in-house unions; the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

According to Akinkuotu, normal activities have resumed across the Commission, with the strike having lasted only 12 hours and affecting administrative operations alone.

The NUPRC spokesman further stated that management remains committed to improving the operating environment for staff and strengthening workforce development in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The statement read: “Work has fully resumed at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission following the suspension of the one-day strike called by workers’ unions.

“The industrial action was called off on the night of June 1, 2026 after successful negotiations between the top management of the NUPRC and the two in-house unions –the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

“The strike which lasted for 12 hours affected only administrative work while regulatory activities in oil and gas facilities remained unaffected.

“The Commission therefore calls on members of the public to disregard false reports on crude oil production disruptions as well as misleading publications stating that the disagreement centered on foreign training.

“Lastly, the NUPRC promised to improve the operating environment of its workforce and prioritise staff development in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.”