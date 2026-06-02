Cross River NUT protests rising insecurity, demands action on abductions

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar
The Cross River State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Tuesday staged a nationwide protest, demanding urgent action over worsening insecurity and months of unpaid salaries that have left teachers vulnerable and pupils stranded.
The protest was triggered by the kidnapping of teachers and students in Oyo State. NUT State Chairman Gregory Olayi said, “One principal was beheaded by the abductors. Updates received early this morning raised fresh fears that more captives were killed while others remain in captivity, including even a two-year-old child.”
Olayi said the union’s message to the government was blunt: “Education is the lifewire of every nation. When education is threatened, the country is threatened. If that sector is attacked to this level, where is our country going?”
Other News
The chairman faulted the state government for leaving schools defenceless. “No security men are employed in secondary schools or primary schools today in our state. We don’t have security people,” he said.
He added that critical staff are also missing despite repeated warnings to authorities. “No librarians. No laboratory attendants. No computer people. We’ve reported this to inspectors, zonal education secretaries, and coordinating directors. Nothing has been done,” Olayi stated.
Olayi concluded that the union’s most urgent demand remains the safe return of all abducted teachers and students.