From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has called on the Kingdom of the Netherlands to invest in the state’s thriving agriculture sector, particularly in oil palm processing and technology transfer.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr Michel Deelen, Governor Otu described the visit as a step towards deepening bilateral relations and expanding mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Agriculture is our best foot forward in recalibrating our economy, and our policies are tailored to support both smallholder and large-scale farmers,” Governor Otu said.

He disclosed that his administration has implemented bold reforms in the agricultural sector, including a seven-year strategic cocoa and coffee development plan, the establishment of six new cocoa estates, free agronomic training, and processing hubs across viable zones.

The governor highlighted the state’s Legacy Assets Reclamation Policy, under which the government repossessed 8,500 hectares of previously mismanaged oil palm estates and handed them over to Wilmar Industries Ltd for rehabilitation and productive use.

Governor Otu invited the Dutch government and private sector to explore opportunities in oil palm processing, saying, “We welcome direct Dutch investments across the value chain of our oil palm industry. Cross River is not only a secure and investor-friendly state but also offers high returns on investment.”

He also emphasised the state’s advanced Digital Soil Mapping and Survey Database, which allows potential investors to remotely identify suitable farmlands by soil type and location.

Governor Otu reiterated that Cross River is ready for responsible foreign investment and pledged full cooperation with partners who share the state’s vision of environmentally sustainable growth.

Consul General, Mr Michel Deelen, commended the governor’s strong stance against illegal logging, saying, “Illegal logging benefits no one but a few individuals, and we support your firm position against it.

“However, we must also support communities and smallholder farmers who wish to expand production. That is why we are here, to assist in increasing yield without expanding farmland.”

Mr Deelen emphasised the Netherlands’ focus on sustainable palm oil production through better seedlings, improved milling technology, and partnerships that protect forests while boosting income for local farmers.

He clarified that the Dutch position is not to impose restrictions but to collaborate in protecting global biodiversity.