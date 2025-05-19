From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Crisis has engulfed the Social Democratic Party (SDP) over the formation of its National Working Committee (NWC).

SDP National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, had claimed that party had appointed Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Deputy National Chairman, South, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, Deputy National Chairman North and Mr. Hussaini Ado Bello, National Financial Secretary, into the NWC.

But SDP National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, dispelled the story, stating that no new appointment was made into SDP’s NWC).

Represented by the SDP Deputy National Secretary, Muhammad Biu he said: “The attention of the National Leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been drawn to a number of misleading media reports claiming that three new appointments have been made into the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“The positions in question are Deputy National Chairman (North), Deputy National Chairman (South), and National Financial Secretary.

“These reports, attributed to the SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, allege that Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, and Mr. Hussaini Ado Bello have been appointed to the aforementioned roles respectively.

“We wish to categorically state that no such appointments have been made, and the press release in circulation is false, unauthorized, and does not reflect the decisions or procedures of the SDP National Working Committee.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the SDP NWC has not convened any constitutional session or meeting to fill vacant positions within the committee as reported.

“The National Executive remains committed to due process, internal democracy, and the inclusive participation of stakeholders from all geopolitical zones in any future restructuring efforts.

“As the 2027 general elections approach, we are not unaware of the calculated attempts by certain individuals and political rivals to sow discord and weaken the only credible opposition party left standing in Nigeria.

“Let it be known: SDP is focused, united, and determined to rescue Nigeria through purposeful leadership and grassroots empowerment.

“If and when the time comes to strengthen the NWC or other critical party structures, such moves will be strategic, consultative, and transparent, with all zones and relevant organs of the party carried along.

“The SDP national leadership is mindful of the anxiety and confusion these misleading publications may have caused amongst our members, supporters, and the Nigerian public many of whom see SDP as the vehicle of hope and national redemption come 2027.

“We urge all Nigerians to disregard the unauthorized reports and remain confident in the integrity and cohesion of the SDP leadership. The alleged meeting of Thursday, May 15, 2025, cited in the reports, did not authorize any appointments, and no resolution of such nature was adopted.

“As we build toward 2027, we call on all members to return to the grassroots sensitizing and mobilizing support across polling units, especially in some states where our electoral visibility must be significantly improved.

“Finally, we remind our members that the SDP is not a personal project but a national platform, driven by the ideals of inclusion, transparency, and service. We remain resolute in our mission to deliver a better Nigeria for all, and we will not be distracted by the propaganda or antics of those seeking to derail our progress.”

Also, a Member representing Keffi/Karu/Kokona Federal constituency, Nasarawa State and Chairman of SDP caucus in the House of Representatives, Jonathan Gazah said the party would investigate the release and deal with it decisively.