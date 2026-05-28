CPA: TETFund disbursed ₦1.8tr to public universities

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

No fewer than ₦1.8 trillion was disbursed to public universities through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in the last four years (2011–2024).

This was revealed by the Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) in a statement yesterday, which claimed that universities received over ₦918 billion, polytechnics got over ₦461 billion, while colleges of education received over ₦458 billion within the period under review.

CPA Executive Director Olufemi Lawson and the Director of Research and Development, Ganzallo Gbenga, said the disclosure became expedient due to false claims against TETFund of financial impropriety.

They claimed that in the 2025 intervention cycle, universities received allocations of approximately ₦2.8 billion each, while polytechnics and colleges of education received approximately ₦1.9 billion and ₦2.1 billion, respectively.

Lawson said, “Available records show that between 2011 and 2024, TETFund disbursed well over ₦1.8 trillion in interventions to public tertiary institutions in Nigeria. According to official disclosures by the Fund, universities received over ₦918 billion, polytechnics over ₦461 billion, while colleges of education received over ₦458 billion within the period under review.

“Our independent review confirms that under the current management, TETFund has sustained intervention programmes that have significantly improved learning infrastructure and educational delivery in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education nationwide.”

According to him, more than 152,000 infrastructural projects have been executed through TETFund interventions nationwide, which include the construction and rehabilitation of lecture theatres, senate buildings, classrooms, laboratories, ICT centres, libraries, hostels, workshops, innovation hubs, entrepreneurship centres, research facilities, and faculty buildings.

Nevertheless, he urged the TETFund leadership to continue strengthening its monitoring and evaluation systems to ensure that all approved projects are executed efficiently, transparently, and within stipulated timelines.

“We also encourage beneficiary institutions to uphold accountability, avoid project abandonment, and ensure prudent utilisation of intervention funds for the benefit of students, staff, and the Nigerian public.

“The Centre for Public Accountability further reiterates its deep commitment to sustained independent monitoring of government institutions and agencies.

“As civil society actors, we remain determined to continue conducting evidence-based assessments of public institutions in order to promote transparency, accountability, institutional efficiency, and quality service delivery to the Nigerian people.

“We believe strongly that democratic governance can only thrive where public institutions remain accountable to citizens and where independent civic oversight mechanisms are encouraged and protected.

“Accordingly, CPA shall continue to undertake Independent Service Delivery Assessments across critical sectors of governance in order to deepen transparency, strengthen accountability systems, encourage prudent management of public resources, and promote citizen confidence in public institutions at all levels of government in Nigeria.

“We call on all stakeholders in the education sector, including government agencies, tertiary institutions, civil society organisations, development partners, the media, and students’ bodies, to work collaboratively toward the advancement of tertiary education in Nigeria.

“Education remains one of the most important foundations for national development, economic growth, innovation, social stability, and global competitiveness.

“Therefore, all efforts aimed at strengthening the tertiary education sector deserve constructive support, objective scrutiny, and patriotic commitment,” he added.