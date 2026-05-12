Court rejects Hajj travel request by Bauchi Accountant General

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Justice O.A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has rejected an application by the Bauchi State Accountant General, Sirajo Muhammad Jaja, seeking permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage and a medical check-up.

Jaja is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside Aliyu Abubakar, over alleged money laundering and diversion of Bauchi State Government funds amounting to N1.635 billion.

The defendants are standing trial on an amended five-count charge bordering on conversion of public funds and money laundering.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, following the conclusion of the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, Abimbola Williams, a compliance officer with United Bank for Africa, counsel to the second defendant, Chris Uche, SAN, informed the court of his client’s request for the temporary release of his international passport.

According to him, the Accountant General sought leave of court to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for two weeks to perform Hajj and also undergo a medical check-up.

However, prosecution counsel, Abba Muhammed, SAN, opposed the request, arguing that the defendant constituted a flight risk, especially as some parties connected to the matter were still at large.

“The prosecution opposed the application of the second defendant with a 10-paragraph affidavit filed on March 13, 2026.

“We rely on all the depositions and annexures before the court and urge the court to reject the application,” Muhammed submitted.

In his ruling, Justice Egwuatu struck out the application and subsequently adjourned the matter until June 30, 2026, for continuation of the trial.