By Sola Ojo, Abuja

Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano has convicted and sentenced 29 individuals for various cybercrime-related offences, including impersonation, cyber fraud, money laundering, and unlawful retention of crime proceeds.

According to the Head of Media and Publicity, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dele Oyewale, among them are Prosper Godfrey, Igwe Ebenezer Chiwendu, Bolodeoku Daniel, Nduka Samuel Uche, Isaac Omeiza, Obasi Solomon Chimerie, and ThankGod Adeniyi.

He added that they were taken to court by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Commission.

Oyewale disclosed that the accused persons were arraigned on charges ranging from impersonation to retention of proceeds of unlawful activity. All 29 defendants pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them.

Following their guilty pleas, prosecution counsel M.U. Gadaka and M. Lawal urged the court to convict them accordingly. Defense lawyers, however, pleaded for leniency, citing their clients’ remorse.

Justice Shuaibu convicted and sentenced the defendants to various prison terms, with an option of fines.

Additionally, items used in committing the crimes—such as mobile phones, laptops, motorcycles, and cash in local and foreign currencies were forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Igwe Ebenezer Chiwendu was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment or a ₦500,000 fine.

He forfeited a Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and $500 to the federal government.

Okechukwu Kingsley Ejim received 4 years imprisonment or a ₦250,000 fine. He forfeited an iPhone 12 Pro Max, $100, and ₦500,000.

Omojuyigbe Ifeoluwa Simon was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment or a ₦400,000 fine. He forfeited an iPhone 16 Pro Max, a motorcycle, and $320.

Jeremiah Odey received 2 years imprisonment or a ₦300,000 fine, and forfeited an iPhone 13 Pro Max, two Airtel routers, and £140.

Daniel Olusegun Ajibola was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment or a ₦400,000 fine, and forfeited an iPhone 14 Pro Max, $115, and ₦500,000.

Joseph Gideon, Joseph Achor, and Bala Meshack – 4 years imprisonment or a ₦400,000 fine each. They forfeited various mobile devices and cash proceeds.

Bawa Abubakar, Tijani Tobi Emmanuel, Abdulquadri Animasahun, and David Ajibola Damilola – 5 years imprisonment or a ₦400,000 fine each. They forfeited phones, including iPhone 14 Pro and Redmi 13C, and funds.

Arinze Daniel Nwachukwu, Arinze Orajiuka, James Peter Ayemoba, and Abdulwaris Animasahun – 2 years imprisonment or a ₦500,000 fine each.

They forfeited gadgets and money ranging from $90 to $100 and ₦280,000 to ₦500,000.

Prosper Godfrey, Bernard Joseph Imalegwu, Moses Friday, and Hassan Abraham Adamu – 5 years imprisonment or a ₦500,000 fine each.

Devices like iPhones, Samsung phones, HP laptops, and over $300 were confiscated.

Emmanuel Eyo, Obasi Joshua Mmaduabuchi, ThankGod Adeniyi, Obasi Solomon Chiemerie, Isaac Omeiza, and Nduka Samuel Uche – 5 years imprisonment or a ₦300,000 fine each. They forfeited various tech devices and over $700 in proceeds.

Justice Shuaibu also ordered all recovered items and funds to be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government, Oyewale said.