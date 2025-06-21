At least two teams have been eliminated from the 2025 Club World Cup as a result of Friday’s matches.

The Seattle Sounders were the first team to be sent out after losing 3-1 to Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s team rebounded from a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain with a win over the MLS side.

Axel Witsel added another goal after Pablo Barrios scored twice.

Seattle pulled one back through Albert Rusnák, but it was not enough to stop them from exiting the competition, as it was their second consecutive loss.

Auckland City is likewise out of the Club World Cup.

Bayern Munich trounced the New Zealand club 10-0, setting a historic record.

They also lost 5-0 to Benfica on Friday, which means they’ve surrendered 15 goals while scoring none.