England and Scotland fans are being warned of the risk of ending up in jail in Mexico during the World Cup.

The Foreign Office has issued guidance that supporters could be arrested and put in “short-term detention” if they are caught drink driving.

It is also warning fans that they face arrest or a £200 fine for drinking in public including outside restaurants and stadiums in Mexico.

The Government has issued similar guidance over drinking in America, where holding a pint or open can in public is against the law in many states.

Tens of thousands of England and Scotland supporters are set to attend games and travel around the US, Mexico and Canada, the three countries hosting the competition, despite the exorbitant ticket, hotel and travel prices.

The official UK travel advice comes as the tournament kicks off at 8pm UK time on Thursday with the Group A game between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.

In its World Cup guidance for Mexico, the Foreign Office states: “The national legal age for drinking alcohol in Mexico is 18.

“It is illegal to drink in public places, including outside restaurants, theatres and stadiums. Doing so could lead to a £200 fine or arrest.”

Specifically on drink driving, it adds: “Drink-driving is a serious offence in Mexico and checkpoints are often set up.

“If you’re caught driving under the influence of alcohol, penalties include fines and short-term detentions.”

The guidance also emphasises that it is illegal to bring e-cigarettes, vaping devices and solutions into Mexico or to buy and sell them.

Both England and Scotland could end up playing in Mexico if they progress through the tournament.

If England, who are in Group L with Croatia, Ghana and Panama, make it to the last 16 they could play Mexico in Mexico City on July 6.

Scotland are in Group C along with Brazil, Morocco and Haiti and one route into the next rounds is as a third-place qualifier.

If this happened their opponents in the last 32 could be Germany, France or Mexico, playing either in Boston on June 29, New Jersey on June 30 or Mexico City on July 1.

The Foreign Office is also warning fans not to get involved in ongoing political protests in Mexico City.

“It is illegal for foreign nationals to participate in political activities in Mexico,” it is stressing.

“If you join demonstrations, the Mexican authorities may detain and deport you.

“If you come across protests, move away from the area. Monitor local media to understand possible disruption to your travel and plan extra time for your journeys.”

The Government’s travel advice for Mexico also covers visas, buying tickets, including the risks of using unofficial sites, travel insurance, accommodation, transport and fan zones.

“If protests take place, follow the instructions of local authorities.”