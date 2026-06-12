Shakira, Burna Boy light up opening ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway as Shakira and Burna Boy lit up the stage at the iconic Estadio Azteca ahead of this edition’s opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

Shakira took center stage last night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, delivering a high-energy performance to officially launch the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Colombian icon headlined the opening ceremony ahead of the tournament’s first match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

Shakira performed the official World Cup song “Dai Dai”, a vibrant collaboration with Nigerian artist Burna Boy that blends reggaeton, Afrobeats, and pop rhythms. Released in May, the track has already climbed music charts worldwide and features appearances by football stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in its music video.

The ceremony, held approximately 90 minutes before kickoff, celebrated Mexican culture with traditional elements like papel picado and folkloric artistry. Shakira was joined by an impressive lineup including J Balvin, Tyla, Belinda, Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, and Los Ángeles Azules.

Fans and viewers worldwide tuned in as the 49-year-old four-time Grammy winner brought her signature charisma and dance moves to the pitch. Rehearsals in the days leading up had built massive anticipation, with Shakira sharing behind-the-scenes moments on social media.

This marks another iconic chapter in Shakira’s long association with the World Cup. She previously delivered the unforgettable “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” for the 2010 tournament in South Africa, one of the most successful World Cup anthems ever.

Shakira’s performance is part of three separate opening ceremonies across the co-host nations (Mexico, Canada, and the United States). While Mexico’s focused on Latin and African fusion, the U.S. and Canadian events will feature artists like Katy Perry, LISA, Michael Bublé, and Alanis Morissette in the coming days.

Shakira is also scheduled to co-headline the first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium alongside Madonna and BTS — another historic first for the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup is the largest in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across North America.

Shakira’s electrifying return to the world’s biggest sporting stage once again proves her status as a global cultural force capable of uniting fans through music and passion for the beautiful game.