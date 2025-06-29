By John Ogunsemore

European champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday thrashed Lionel Messi-inspired Inter Miami 4-0 to book their place in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.

Luis Enrique’s side went ahead via a Joao Neves header in the sixth minute of the game played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Portuguese added a second in the 39th minute and Miami’s Tomas Aviles scored an own goal.

An Achraf Hakimi strike deep into added time completed the first-half rout.

The loss was eighth-time Ballon D’Or winner, Messi’s first in the competition, which he previously won in his first three appearances – 2009, 2011 and 2015.

PSG will face the winner between Bayern Munich and Flamengo in the quarterfinals on Saturday.