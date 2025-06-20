By John Ogunsemore

Captain Lionel Messi scored a stunning second-half free kick to help Inter Miami secure victory over FC Porto at the Club World Cup on Thursday.

The Argentine maestro bent home the 54th-minute free-kick from the edge of the box to seal a 2-1 win.

Miami were held to a 0-0 draw by Egyptian side, Al Ahly in the Club World Cup’s curtain raiser with Messi unable to inspire the club to victory.

However, the 37-year-old made all the difference on Thursday for Javier Mascherano’s team.

Porto’s goalkeeper Claudio Ramos watched helplessly as Messi lifted the ball over his carefully arranged defensive wall and into the net.

Porto went ahead in the 8th minute courtesy of a Samu Agbehowa penalty but Telasco Segovia equalised Inter Milan two minutes into the second half.

It was the first competitive victory for an MLS side over European opposition, in their second encounter after Chelsea beat Los Angeles FC earlier in the week.