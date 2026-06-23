Chinese Foreign Minister meets Secretary General of Egyptian National Security Council

…As Egypt restates adherence to One China principle

…Resolutely opposes interference in China’s internal affairs by other countries

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, in New Delhi, India, met with the Secretary-General of the Egyptian National Security Council, Youssef Alaa El-Deen on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ meeting.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement issued in Beijing, said that during the meeting, the Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Egypt, an important milestone for the bilateral relationship to carry forward, past achievements and forge ahead into the future.

Wang, who is also the Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said China stands ready to take the opportunity to intensify high-level exchanges with Egypt, deepen political mutual trust, advance practical cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, and continuously enrich the connotations of the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Chinese Foreign Minister further said the international landscape is undergoing profound and complex shifts.

He added that as important members of the Global South, China and Egypt share extensive common ground on international and regional affairs and shoulder important responsibilities for safeguarding global and regional stability.

China, Wang stated, is willing to step up coordination and collaboration with Egypt on multilateral platforms, including the BRICS and the United Nations, jointly uphold the independence and self-reliance of the Global South and promote its unity and self-strengthening, actively advance the multipolarization process, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

On his part, Youssef Alaa El-Deen said China is Egypt’s genuine friend and partner, and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries rests on a solid foundation and has yielded fruitful outcomes.

He thanked China for its long-standing support and assistance.

“Egypt firmly adheres to the one-China principle, resolutely opposes interference in China’s internal affairs by other countries, and stands ready to act under the guidance of the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries. Centering on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Egypt will boost high-level exchanges and deepen practical cooperation under frameworks such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the BRICS mechanism and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to deliver greater progress to bilateral ties,” the Egyptian official said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also said that during the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the Middle East situation.

El-Deen briefed Wang on the latest developments and mediation efforts by the Quartet, including Egypt, and spoke highly of China’s vital role in stopping the fighting and promoting peace.

Responding, Wang reaffirmed China’s principled position, stressing that China has always maintained regional hotspots and divergences between all parties should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation, and opposed the use or threat of force.

“The memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran, which commits both sides to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, refrain from launching any military operations and avoid interfering in each other’s internal affairs, sends a positive signal to the world and should be jointly upheld and implemented.

“The negotiation process can hardly be smooth and may face various disruptions and even setbacks. Yet now that the door to peace has been opened, it must not be closed again. No matter what difficulties and challenges arise, all parties must stay committed to peace and dialogue and consultation. China will maintain communication with Egypt, continue to promote peace talks through respective channels, and jointly contribute to regional peace and stability,” Wang said.