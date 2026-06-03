Chinese foreign minister congratulates China-Russia High-Level Think-Tank Forum

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has sent a congratulatory letter to the China-Russia High-Level Think-Tank Forum 2026.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China disclosed this in a statement on its website.
The China-Russia High-Level Think-Tank Forum was established in 2018 by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Russian International Affairs Council.
The theme of this year’s forum is “China and Russia: Cooperation in the New Era’ and the 30th Anniversary of China-Russia Strategic Partnership of Coordination”.
The Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in the letter, noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation.
Wang said that with joint efforts from both sides, strategic coordination between the two countries has continued to deepen, and practical cooperation has grown in both scale and quality.
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He also noted that China-Russia relations have entered a new stage with greater potential and faster development.
“Not long ago, President Xi Jinping held important meetings with President Vladimir Putin, who was on a state visit to China.
“Both sides agreed to extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, laying a solid legal and political foundation for developing China-Russia relations characterised by lasting good-neighbourliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation for win-win results.
“At present, changes in the world, in our times, and in history are unfolding in ways like never before. As major countries and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and Russia have always firmly upheld the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law. They advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world, promote a more just and reasonable global governance system, and inject more stability, constructiveness, and cooperation into the international community,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Wang pointed out that since its founding, the China-Russia High-Level Think-Tank Forum has become the highest-level, broadest-covering, and most influential think tank exchange platform between the two countries, making positive contributions to the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.
“He expressed the hope that experts and scholars from both sides will use this forum as an opportunity for in-depth exchanges, apply their foresight and wisdom to promote high-quality strategic coordination between the two countries, and contribute more ideas and insights to safeguarding world peace and stability and advancing common human progress,” the Ministry also said.