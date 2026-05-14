Chelle laments poor quality of NPFL games

Head coach of the senior national team of Nigeria Eric Chelle has lamented about the poor quality of the games of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) that he has watched in the last few days, OwnGoalNigeria.com can exclusively reveal.

The coach has been touring the league venues in search of players that will be part of this team for the upcoming Unity Cup tournament in London, and has settled for just five of them.

His decision to pick just five is due to the poor nature of the game that he watched, although he feels some of the players are talented but in need of further development.

Chelle from what we gathered watched two games where he wondered how the players are playing in such a level, which is supposed to be the highest in the country and feel it’s more of a function or poor recruitments and coaching.

For now he doesn’t see any of the players as worthy enough to be a part of the Super Eagles, particularly in certain areas where they are stacked with options who can pass among the best in Africa at the moment.

Meanwhile, six home-based players are set to play a key role for the Super Eagles at the forthcoming Unity Cup, with Ikorodu City striker Joseph Arumala leading the list of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) stars invited by head coach Éric Chelle, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Arumala has been rewarded for his impressive form this season after scoring 13 goals for Ikorodu City in the NPFL campaign.

The former Nigeria U-17 international has emerged as one of the standout performers in the domestic league and is expected to strengthen the Super Eagles’ attacking options.

In total, six NPFL players have been selected to join their foreign-based counterparts for the tournament. According to reports by SCORENigeria, Ikorodu City will have three representatives in the squad, while Enugu Rangers will contribute two players. Rivers United and Shooting Stars are also expected to have one player each included in the team.

The invited home-based players have already arrived in Abuja to process their entry visas to the United Kingdom ahead of the competition.

Chelle is understood to have monitored several NPFL matches in recent weeks before finalising his selections. The 48-year-old tactician is expected to announce the full squad later this week.

Nigeria will take on Zimbabwe in the semi-final of the Unity Cup at The Valley in London on May 26, 2026. The winner of the encounter will advance to the final on May 30, where they will face either Jamaica or India.