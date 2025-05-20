From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche has ordered a full-scale investigation and the immediate arrest of seven inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesa, Osun State, after heavy rainfall breached the facility’s perimeter wall.

In a statement, Deputy Controller of Corrections and National Public Relations Officer Umar Abubakar said the NCoS is collaborating with security agencies and community leaders to recapture the escapees.

“The service solicits the cooperation and support of the public in providing information that may lead to the recapture of the fleeing inmates,” Abubakar said, providing NCoS Response Desk lines: 07087086005, 09060004598, and 08075050006.

A similar incident occurred in March, when 12 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton-Karfe, Kogi State, after manipulating padlocks, with five later recaptured.