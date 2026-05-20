Centenary City project designed to attract global investment – MD

From Idu Jude, Abuja

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‎The Managing Director of Centenary City, Dr. Ikechukwu Odenigwe Jr. has said the Centenary City project is strategically positioned to redefine Abuja’s urban landscape and stimulate global investment inflows into Nigeria’s capital city.

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‎Dr. Odenigwe stated this during an investors’ engagement forum in Abuja on Tuesday, where stakeholders reviewed infrastructure progress, investment opportunities, and future development plans for the smart city project.

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‎He described Centenary City as a 15-minute smart city conceptualised as Abuja’s foremost urban renewal initiative.

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‎According to him, the project spans approximately 1,300 hectares, with over 1,000 hectares available for active development.

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‎The MD explained that Centenary City Plc is promoted by a consortium of over 40 local and international private entities, while the Federal Government participates through Abuja Investment Company Limited.

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‎“Centenary City is designed to create value, encourage international investment and enhance Abuja’s profile as a globally competitive urban destination,” Michaels said.

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‎He disclosed that the project was master-planned by Sheikh Mohammed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar, while Eagle Hills International emerged as the pioneer strategic partner.

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‎Michaels said the project attained Free Zone status in 2014, leading to the establishment of Centenary City Free Zone Company and Centenary City Free Zone Enterprise.

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‎He clarified that the role of Centenary City Free Zone Enterprise as master developer was not to compete with investors, but to ensure development aligns with the original vision and master plan.

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‎“The idea is to engage reputable developers capable of delivering infrastructure and urban systems consistent with the original smart city concept,” he stated.

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‎The MD further disclosed that key components of the project include five-star hotels, luxury residences, convention centres, industrial parks, healthcare institutions, golf estates, polo estates, and entertainment districts.

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‎He emphasised that the project was built around sustainability principles and designed to function in harmony with nature.

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‎“Mixed-use developments like Centenary City offer a smarter and more sustainable approach to urban living by integrating residential, commercial, and recreational spaces within walkable communities,” Michaels explained.

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‎He also acknowledged the support of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for encouraging sustainable and structured urban development in Abuja.

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‎“We appreciate the visionary leadership of the Honourable Minister of the FCT for supporting master-planned development across the territory,” he said.

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‎Providing updates on infrastructure delivery, a representative of Julius Berger, Johnny Houchan, disclosed that the company had achieved 47 per cent completion of the first phase of road infrastructure within six months.

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‎According to him, the project includes a four-lane carriageway measuring 4.3 kilometres, alongside wastewater systems, drainage infrastructure, telecommunications, ducts, and utility conduits.

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‎“The project is progressing steadily and we are optimistic about completing the work ahead of schedule,” Houchan stated.

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‎Also speaking, Director of Sales at Centenary City, Mr Kenneth Njoku, highlighted investment opportunities available under the project’s “First Movers Advantage” initiative.

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‎Njoku said the initiative offers investors zero-premium joint venture structures, 40 per cent discounts for outright land purchases, and flexible payment arrangements.

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‎He urged prospective investors to take advantage of the limited investment window and strategic growth opportunities within the emerging smart city.

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‎“Centenary City represents a future-focused, legacy-driven urban development designed to support Abuja’s continuing expansion,” Njoku said.

