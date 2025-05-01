•Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship

By Bimbola Oyesola

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate Workers’ Day 2025, the mood among the country’s working population is one of both reflection and renewed determination. Amid worsening economic realities, soaring inflation, and increasing threats to fundamental rights, labour leaders and workers are calling for a decisive reclamation of the civic space, the arena where freedoms are exercised, voices are heard, and rights are protected.

“As we commemorate Workers’ Day 2025, PENGASSAN calls on Nigerian workers to unite and reclaim their civic space in the face of economic hardship,” declared Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC). “We must demand fair wages and safe working conditions. We must protect our rights and interests. We must advocate for policies that benefit workers and citizens.”

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the TUC are leading the charge, emphasizing that the economic hardship facing millions of Nigerians is not merely a financial struggle but also a fight to preserve the democratic space that allows workers to demand justice and fair treatment.

Economic Struggles: The Heavy Burden on Nigerian Workers

The past year has seen Nigerian workers grappling with some of the most challenging economic conditions in recent history. Following the removal of the petrol subsidy in mid-2023 and subsequent currency devaluation policies, inflation spiraled uncontrollably, reaching historic highs.

Essential commodities such as rice, bread, and cooking gas saw price hikes of over 100% within a year. Electricity tariffs more than doubled for most households, and banking services became increasingly expensive, with customers paying higher fees for basic transactions amidst unreliable service delivery.

Transport fares skyrocketed, making daily commutes a major strain on household incomes. The harsh reality is that most Nigerian workers today spend a disproportionate part of their earnings on food, transportation, healthcare, and education — essentials that governments in other countries often subsidize.

“Workers are being crushed between low wages and high living costs,” said Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). “You cannot expect patriotism from a starving citizen. You cannot expect productivity from a worker whose dignity has been stripped away by economic injustice.”

The Battle for a New Minimum Wage

One of the defining struggles of the past year has been the clamour for an upward review of the minimum wage. The minimum wage in Nigeria has been a subject of ongoing struggle and debate, with recent hikes struggling to keep pace with rising living costs. The current national minimum wage is ₦70,000 (approximately $43).

Before the Minimum Wage was signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, rallies and protests were organized in Federal Capital, Abuja and across states demanding an urgent upward review. Though some states kicked against it and the Governor’s Forum attempted to frustrate the negotiations, but Labour leaders insist that a living wage, one that provides for basic human needs, is not a luxury but a right. “A worker deserves not just survival, but a life of dignity,” Ajaero emphasized at different forums. “This cannot happen if wages remain frozen while inflation gallops ahead.”

Despite the increases, the minimum wage has not adequately protected workers from poverty, with many struggling to afford basic necessities.

“Currently, our system is static and politicized. When labour demands a higher wage, say, N600,000, it’s seen as outrageous, but that figure is a reflection of the economic reality. For example, N30,000 minimum wage once equated to over $120, now N70,000 is worth less than $40,” stated Kayode Alakija, President Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC). “Its sad that the government feels they are doing the workers a favour by just giving them whatever they deem fit rather than what they deserve in light of the current economy.”

While many workers in the informal sector are not covered by minimum wage regulations or are not properly compensated, exacerbating inequalities, Alakija likewise confirmed that not all workers in public sector presently enjoyed the new wage.

“In my sector, I would say government has not even started to talk of compliance. Okay. We have some public institutions as our members that are not called civil servants, parastatals and some other Government owned companies,” he expressed adding that, “This means that most of the agencies in our own sector are still earning what they were earning before the minimum wage announcement.”

“Not all Nigerian workers are earning minimum wage. That’s the implication,” he insisted.

Though minimum wage has been adjusted, it continues to be a source of struggle and debate in Nigeria, with challenges related to implementation, inflation, and the economic realities of many workers and businesses.

Reclaiming the Civic Space: Why It Matters

Beyond the economy, another battlefront is emerging, shrinking of civic space. Nigerian workers are increasingly finding their rights to organize, protest, and advocate for their interests under threat. Labour strikes have often been met with threats of proscription, court injunctions, and even arrests. Many times Organized Labour have called off industrial action without the reason for the strike being accomplished, but due to pressure from the government and unreliable agreements.

Public institutions have sometimes been used to intimidate union leaders, a worrying sign that democratic space is narrowing. This, labour leaders say, is unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.

“When you weaken labour unions, you weaken democracy itself,” Festus Osifo warned. “A vibrant civic space where people can speak up, organize, and protest peacefully is fundamental. Workers must reclaim this space, not just for themselves but for all Nigerians.”

The labour movement is therefore expanding its struggle beyond the factory floor and into the national conversation about rights, democracy, and governance.

Sectoral Struggles: Electricity, Banking, and Health Workers in Focus

In the electricity sector, the past year witnessed several crises. After a series of tariff hikes, many communities found themselves paying more without any improvement in service delivery. Power outages remain frequent, and many workers now bear the cost of buying diesel or petrol to keep their homes and businesses running.

“I don’t believe that the government love or care about the masses. They keep increasing tariffs and taxes, said Sunday Bolarinwa, President, National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE). “When these tariffs or taxes increase, industries pass the costs to consumers. No company is going to absorb these increases and maintain the price of their goods /services.”

Health workers, including nurses and junior doctors, staged multiple strikes over poor working conditions, delayed salaries, and lack of adequate equipment. Many have left Nigeria altogether, seeking better opportunities abroad.

The banking sector has not been spared either. As institutions increasingly adopt digital platforms, thousands of bank workers faced job cuts, while those remaining in employment battled increased workloads without corresponding compensation.

The High Cost of Silence

Labour leaders argue that if workers fail to fight back now, the consequences will be dire. Poverty will deepen, inequality will widen, and authoritarian tendencies could flourish unchecked.

“Silence in the face of injustice is consent,” Joe Ajaero said. “Our silence will not buy us bread. Our silence will not power our homes. Our silence will not heal our sick. Only by standing together and speaking out can we secure a future for ourselves and our children.”

The Call to Action: Unity, Advocacy, and Persistence

Workers’ Day 2025 is therefore being marked not with mere celebrations but with a renewed call to action.

The NLC and TUC have outlined a 3-pronged strategy for reclaiming civic space:

Legal Advocacy: Labour will pursue legal action against anti-worker policies and unlawful suppression of protests.

Grassroots Mobilization: Plans are underway for mass education campaigns to reawaken civic consciousness among workers at the grassroots.

Coalition Building: Labour intends to forge alliances with other civil society groups to push for broader reforms in governance, rights protection, and economic justice.

“Labour cannot stand alone,” said Osifo. “We must build a people-powered movement that demands better governance, better economics, and better protection of rights.”

Lessons from History: Nigeria’s Long Road of Workers’ Struggles

Nigeria’s labour movement has a proud history of defending rights and pushing for national change. From the General Strike of 1945 that pressured colonial authorities, to the anti-fuel subsidy removal protests of 2012, Nigerian workers have always stood at the forefront of democratic struggles.

Labour leaders have expressed that Workers’ Day 2025 should be a reminder to Nigerian workers and others that every gain was hard-won, through sacrifice and solidarity. Today’s challenges, they emphasized may seem enormous, but history teaches that collective action, properly organized, can move mountains.

“The oppressor’s greatest weapon is the divided mind of the oppressed,” Ajaero said, quoting South African leader Steve Biko. “Unity remains our greatest strength.”

Conclusion: A Future Worth Fighting For

As Nigerians mark Workers’ Day 2025, the message is clear: economic hardship should not intimidate workers into silence. Instead, it should embolden them to reclaim their voice and demand a more just society.

The cost of living crisis, the eroding wages, the shrinking rights — these are not isolated problems; they are symptoms of deeper structural issues that require collective action to fix.

“In these trying times, it is easy to lose hope,” Osifo said. “But the power to change Nigeria lies not in the hands of a few elites. It lies in the organized, determined action of the millions of working men and women who refuse to give up.”

“The civic space is ours. The future is ours. But only if we fight for it,” submitted Bolarinw