Four persons have been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for their alleged roles in a fraudulent scheme linked to the online trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange, better known as CBEX.

EFCC issued a public notice on Friday and named the individuals, Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, and Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun.

Signed by EFCC’s Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the notice restated its commitment to fighting financial crimes, particularly in the increasingly exploited crypto space.

The EFCC disclosed that while Oloyede and Uko were last traced to No. 166, Idimu Egbeda Road, Lagos State, Oluwanisola and Olaonipekun were last known to reside at 13, Jimoh Odutola, Ogungpa, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of the four persons were urged by the commission to reach out to the EFCC through its offices in Ibadan, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.