By Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Cross River/Calabar Free Trade Zone/Akwa Ibom Command has transferred 659 units of illicit drugs to the Cross River State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Comptroller Chukwudi Ogbonna, the Area Controller, announced this at the Command Headquarters in Calabar. He said vigilant officers intercepted the pharmaceuticals, valued at N18,420,631, at the Mfum Border on 29 March 2025.

“The seizures comprise two cartons of Pethidine 100mg/2ml solution injection (216 units), two cartons of Morphine Sulphate 10mg solution for injection (216 units), and 37 packets of Phenobarbital Sodium Sterop 100mg/ml (37 units),” he explained.

He added, “Others are 23 packets of Phenobarbital Sodium Injection USP (23 units), one carton of Fentanyl 50mg/ml solution injection (108 units), 33 packets of Midazolam Mylan 5mg/ml (33 units), and 26 packets of Sodique Injectable USP 100mg/ml (26 units).”

During the handover, Ogbonna said this aligns with the Memorandum of Understanding between the NCS and NDLEA. He highlighted their joint efforts to support national development.

Rachael Umebuali, NDLEA State Commander, praised the partnership. “It’s everybody’s business to fight against illicit drugs,” she said. She promised to strengthen ties with the NCS to tackle the issue.