BSN, Christians set to celebrate National Bible Day

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) and the Christian community are set to celebrate the National Bible Day on May 5, 2026. The day, which has been set aside to celebrate the gift of the Bible, is to enable Nigerians reflect on, share, and imbibe the values prescribed by the Holy Bible.

Speaking ahead of the event, the General Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of The Bible Society of Nigeria, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, said that “The Bible is the compass to abundant life and prosperity and the neglect of it is the neglect of peace.”

According to him, National Bible Day is a wonderful occasion to reaffirm our commitment to biblical values and to encourage everyone to experience the life-changing power of the Word of God, adding that righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.

“The Bible Society of Nigeria invites everyone to participate in the celebration on May 5, 2026, through studying, meditating, reflecting on and living by the standards of the Word of God. National Bible Day is celebrated annually across Nigeria by churches, schools, and other Christian organisations. It is an opportunity to highlight the importance of the Bible and encourage its study and application in our daily lives,” he stated.

The Bible Society of Nigeria, he said, is a non-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishes, and distributes the Holy Scriptures, as well as raises funds for the Bible work and executes programmes that help people to engage with the Word of God to transform their lives.