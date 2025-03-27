The Senate has upheld the appointment of Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu as a member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) alongside 11 members.

The upper chamber had earlier deferred the confirmation of Kalu, the first nominee from the South-East, following a petition against him.

At the plenary on Thursday, the Senate unanimously resolved to approve Kalu’s nomination following a favourable report submitted by the ethics committee.

The committee in its reports requested the Senate to “uphold the nomination of Mr. Nnanna Uzor Kalu as Commissioner (South East) in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and also approved his screening by the Senate Committee on Establishment for the confirmation by the Senate.”

President Bola Tinubu had abbounced the no.ination of members of the commission on February 20, 2025.

Kalu, a former two-term member of the House of Representatives, is the younger brother of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, senator representing Abia North.

The Senate had announced the chairman of the commission as Saviour Enyiekere, representing the South-South.

Other members are Suleiman Hunkuyi (North-West, and Yusuf Yusuf (North-West); Aminu Malle a d Alhaji Mahmud (North-East); Mark Terso and Salihu Balogun (North-Central) as well as Taiwo Oluga and Afeez Ipesa-Balogun (Nouth-West); Festus Odii (South-East); Patrick Giwa (South-South; and Mary Ekpeyong (South-South).